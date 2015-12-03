Azerbaijani FM met OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in the framework of OSCE meeting of ministers held in Belgrade.

Report informs referring to press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, in the meeting, exchange of views held on current status of negotiation process with mediation of Minsk Group Co-chairs regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict resolution, Minsk Group activity program during upcoming period, organization of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents meeting.

Minister emphasized necessity of increasing efforts by Minsk Group Co-chairs in order to resolve the conflict in accordance with the UN Security Council four resolutions and Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders and in the framework of territorial integrity and sovereignty as soon as possible.

Withdrawal of Armenian forces from occupied territories of Azerbaijan should be firstly provided for resolution of the conflict, E. Mammadyarov said.