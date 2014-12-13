Azerbaijan FM: Measures in the way of constructiveness of Armenia in negotiation process are necessary

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Acting head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Hikmet Hajiyev commented on opinion of Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian expressed on December 12.

Report informs H. Hajiyev said that such nonsensical statements of Armenian Foreign Minister once again prove that Armenia distorts the substance of the negotiations to resolve the conflict and engaged only in imitation of negotiations.

Such steps by Armenia serve to confuse and deceive the international community, as well as unsuccessfully to evade the resolution of the conflict.

Despite calls to withdraw troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, as well as calls by co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, no steps are taken to get started on a large peace agreement, - he said.

Press Secretary said that the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group are well aware of such a lie of Armenia:

Therefore, measures in the way of constructiveness of Armenia in negotiation process are necessary.