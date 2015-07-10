Azerbaijani FM: Issue of the status is not solvable at the moment

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The position of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear and unique. As a compromise, we can discuss the status of Nagorno-Karabakh only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov said today.

At the same time, he noted that, "It's clear that, the issue of the status at the moment is not solvable." Therefore, he stressed the necessity in bringing the troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, after which the population will be able to return to their homes, including adjacent areas and may be open for communication: "Tthus, step by step, we should to create ties in the region."

The Minister noted that, the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the Azerbaijani side are taking steps towards the settlement of this conflict, "now it's turn of Armenia to take relevant steps for settlement."