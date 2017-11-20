Azerbaijani FM: Implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions on Karabakh is a matter of time

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ UN Security Council resolutions do not have a statute of limitations

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at the briefing on the results of the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"All these resolutions have subsistence right.In this case, all resolutions of the UN Security Council specify not a request, but a demand for the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories”, - Mammadyarov said.

The Minister stressed that he does not doubt the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"It's just a matter of time, we just go in a different movement in this direction”, - he added.