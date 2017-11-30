Azerbaijani FM: I hope meeting in Vienna will be as productive as in Moscow

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We expect that a meeting in Vienna in early December will be substantive".

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said following the results of the first tripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan in Baku.

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said that he will visit Moscow on December 4-5 to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers on the Caspian Sea and then travel to Vienna to participate in the OSCE Ministerial Council, where he will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs: "And we expect the meeting to be substantive. The 2018 election is not a reason for us to stop the negotiation process”.

He expressed hope that the upcoming meeting with the co-chairs and Armenian foreign minister E. Nalbandian will be as productive as it was in Moscow.

Notably, Mammadyarov visited Moscow on November 16 with a working visit, where he has met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.