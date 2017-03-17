 Top
    Azerbaijani FM discusses Karabakh conflict settlement with Latvian President

    Also topical issues of Azerbaijani-Latvian cooperation were discussed© Report

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Latvian President Raymond Vejonis discussed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    Report informs, Raimonds Vējonis told reporters after meeting.

    "We discussed issues of international importance with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. In particular, we have discussed Nagorno-Karabakh issue, relations and cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, issue of continuing talks between official Baku and Brussels on concluding cooperation agreement, "R.Veyonis said.

    According to him, along with this, parties discussed topical issues of the Azerbaijani-Latvian cooperation.

