Azerbaijani FM: Co-chairs should urge Armenia to liberate occupied territories

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Co-chairs besides the statements on violation of ceasefire, should urge Armenia to liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference held today.

He noted that, Azerbaijan's position is not changed and Azerbaijan is ready to start work on a comprehensive peace agreement.

'Madrid plans are available and co-chairs agree that, we need to work on the peace agreement. French president also stressed on this issue. It's a serious work', said E.Mammadyarov.

He stressed, at first Armenian soldiers should withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

Commenting on the possibility of a prisoner exchange between the parties to the conflict, the Foreign Minister said that the issue of helding at a hostage by the Armenians of azerbaijanis Dilgam Asgarov Shahbaz Guliyev is discussing at the highest level.

The Minister stressed that the detain of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev not makes sense and is illegal.