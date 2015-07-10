Azerbaijani FM: Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group will arrive in Baku on July 21

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will arrive in Baku on July 21.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told journalists during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs and Alley of Honor on the occassion of the Day of Diplomatic Service in Azerbaijan.

He noted that, this time the visit of the mediators to the region will begin to Armenia, where they will arrive on July 20. The Minister said that they will continue to work for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.