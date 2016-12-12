Azerbaijani FM: Azerbaijan will continue efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement by substantive talks

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides exchanged views on intensification of the negotiation process on settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and change of the current situation.

E.Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts on settlement of the conflict by substantive talks, jointly with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.