Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan is ready for ceasefire

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijani side has adopted a decision on unilateral suspension of counter-attack and response measures on April 3, 2016. Despite peaceful and goodwill intention of Azerbaijan, Armenian armed forces target settlements and civilians as well as continue firing on positions of Azerbaijani army along the contact line of troops'.

Report was told by spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Hikmat Hajiyev responding Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan's statement on ceasefire.

'Azerbaijan Republic is ready for ceasefire. But in accordance with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, Armenian troops must be withdrawn from all occupied Azerbaijani territories, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan must be provided within its internationally recognized borders.

'Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that main reason of ceasefire violation and tension is a presence of Armenian troops in Azerbaijan's occupied territories', H.Hajiyev added.