Azerbaijani FM: Armenia with all means tries to avoid talks on Karabakh conflict

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Last negotiations in Saint Petersburg between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin raised hopes for positive resolution of long-standing issue of withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories. Nevertheless, after the meeting Armenia with all means tries to avoid continuation of negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated in his article “Azerbaijan and Russia: relations tested by time” dedicated to 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Our country supports peaceful resolution of the conflict through negotiation within frame of international law. Therefore, we hope for principled attitude of all responsible members of world community in terms of restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan”, article reads.

At the same time, foreign minister noted “a special role of Russia as permanent member of UN Security Council, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group for settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and a country with close geographical and historical ties with Southern Caucasus”.

E. Mammadyarov underlined that long-standing occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and ignorance of UN Security Council resolutions “is the main factor undermining stability and threatening peace in our region and OSCE region as a whole”.

He added that mutual cooperation of Azerbaijan and Russia for fighting terrorism and organized crime is a contribution for bolstering stability and security in the region. “Azerbaijan puts significant efforts to ease tension and stimulate good-neighborhood climate in the region”, article says.