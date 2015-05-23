Azerbaijani FM: Armenia left out of all major projects in South Caucasus

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot always be in the frozen state and, sooner or later, will be resolved. Report informs, it was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, speaking at a meeting held in Baku by the General Assembly and the Board of Directors of the International Fund for Cooperation and Partnership of the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

"There is no irresolvable conflicts. As a person involved in the negotiations, I would say that there are notes of optimism. Sooner or later, we will solve it anyway, because it cannot be in the frozen state, which is now ", - the minister said.

E. Mammadyarov stressed that for this there is a clear international legal framework, including four UN Security Council resolutions.

"Tragically, is quite difficult with the current directing officials of Armenia. However, there will be sober people in Armenia, who will begin to understand that good relations with neighbors - key to success in the country ", - the minister added.

Foreign Minister stressed that the short-sighted policies of the current leadership of Armenia was left out of all the major projects that are being implemented in South Caucasus.