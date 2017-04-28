Issued statement following Moscow meeting of foreign ministers over Karabakh settlement

Moscow. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia have discussed the prospects of advancing negotiation process over the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, says the joint statement following today's meeting.

It says that the meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia was organized on the initiative of the Russian side. The heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenia, Edward Nalbandian have expressed gratitude to the Russian Foreign Minister for efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The sides stressed the need to implement agreements reached at Vienna and St. Petersburg summits.

As a result of the tripartite talks, they met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on state of affairs in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the embassy said.