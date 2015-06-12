Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 100 times within a day

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 100 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region also took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shikhlar, Basd Garvand, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.