Azerbaijani Deputy FM: 'We'll give priority to political settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan bases on principles of international law in its political and diplomatic activities'.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said at today's hearing on the theme 'Recent events on the contact line: problems of international humanitarian law' in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

He said that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been committed by Armenia and its supporters to manage the conflict and achieve their interests in this context'.

Deputy Minister noted that international community must have influence upon forcing Armenia to peace: 'We will prefer political means. Azerbaijani people can't live in 'no peace, no war" conditions'. We will use all means for political and diplomatic methods to be more effective as well as for liberation of our territories'.

Kh.Khalafov stressed that non-governmental organizations also must deal with Nagorno-Karabakh issue: 'How much our society cooperates with international unions, so much success we will win. We must be careful in matters of damaging the country's image. Azerbaijan will achieve a victory in this conflict in the near future.'