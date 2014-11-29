 Top
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: ceasefire violated 40 times

    The enemy was silenced by response fire

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire agreement was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 40 times in a day. Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

    Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Alibayli village and unnamed heights of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions near the villages Chilyabyurt of Terter region, Kengerli, Yusifjanly, Novruzlu, Shikhlar, Shuraabad of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavend region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Karakhanbeyli, Ashagy Abdurrahmanly, Ashagy Veysalli of Fuzuli region and nameless heights of Khojavend and Fizuli regions.

    The enemy was silenced by response fire.

