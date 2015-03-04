Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: We urge Armenian parents not to send their children to death

Baku. 4 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry responses the statement of the Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan. Report informs, the statement of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry declares that, the statement of Seyran Ohanyan is a next fiction of butcher, whose honor and conscience stained with blood of innocent civilians.

"A person, who tortured civilians in Khojaly and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan including children, women and the aged people fought for the liberation of their lands, has no moral right to speak about humanity and justice.

Being a parent, if this person, who covered in blood hundreds of innocent children can look straight in the eyes of own children and children and relatives of Armenians unjust killed and wounded at the territories of Azerbaijan, it's clear he is mentally abnormal.

Today and for many years Armenian people pay the price of coffins of their sons brought to their doorstep because of fault and unprecedented defiance of Seyran Ohanyan and criminal Armenian government.

'We urge Armenian parents not to send their sons to death. While the latest Armenian soldier not leave our territory, you will face with severe worse crippling losses', the statement declares.