    ​Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The enemy once again trying to break terms of the agreement

    Our troops counterattacked the positions of the enemy who violated the ceasefire regime

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The false information spread by the Armenian media on the alleged sabotage of the Azerbaijani side on the contact line and wounding two Armenian soldiers in the northern direction of the front was designed to blame the Azerbaijani side in rude violation of the ceasefire".

    Report was informed by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    "Our troops counterattacked the positions of the enemy who violated the ceasefire regime".

