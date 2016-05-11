Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads photos of all conditions created at frontline zone for Azerbaijani and Armenian servicemen

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has spread photos of the condition created for Azerbaijani and Armenian soldiers and officers on the contact line of the troops.

Report informs, presented photos reflect the condition created for 'living' of Armenian soldiers during 22 years in the liberated territories. The photos clearly show in how a miserable condition Armenian army is.

The difference is more obvious while comparing. As it seen, Armenian army, which suffers starvation, poverty, inhuman social conditions, cannot be compared with Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Other photos show the condition created for our servicemen during short period in the territories, which have been liberated, in early April.

Notably, all conditions have been established for the staff of all positions at Azerbaijani Armed Forces frontline zone.

Military dormitories of Armenian armed forces:





Military dormitories of Azerbaijani Armed Forces:



