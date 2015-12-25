Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spread cadres of shooting Armenian drone - VIDEO

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spread cadres of Armenian UAV, in response to Armenian claims that unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Armenian armed forces was not destroyed.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spread a video demonsrating shooting time of enemy's drone trying to approach the Azerbaijani positions and attempting to take cadres.

Report reminds, today at about 11;45 a.m. the drone of Amenian armed forces was revealed in the direction of Tartar region and immediately destroyed by well-aimed shot of Azerbaijani armed units.