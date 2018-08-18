Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released statement on situation in frontline

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 81 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region and in Jil village of Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly village of Gazakh region and in Goyali village of Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Bash Garvand, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.