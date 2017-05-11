MoD: Azerbaijani Armed Forces take action only against military vehicles and military facilities of enemy

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) commented on news amid an operator of Armenian “Shant" TV company who was injured as a result of fire opened by our armed forces.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from camouflage vehicle allegedly owned by “Shant" TV without any distinguishing mark about media or any civic organization and appropriate response actions were taken by our units.

“At the same time, we also mention that Azerbaijani Armed Forces only take action against military power of enemy vehicles and other military facilities”, the ministry press service stated.