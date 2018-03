Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Enemy's losses in 2015 is more than 276 persons

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MD) commented on information spread by official representative of Armenian Ministry of Defense regarding totally 57 casualties of armed forces in 2015.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Statement of Armenian side is frivolous and false: 'Thus, these figures do not completely coincide with official figures presented by Armenian side during the year. In accordance with information taken only from Armenian media, in 2015, enemy side suffered 83 casualties and over 100 wounded.

Statistics of information spread Armenian media on death in the army:

03.01.2015 Officer Karen Grigoryan

Soldier Vardan Mkrtchyan 05.01.2015 2 military servants, not mentioning surnames 05.01.2015 Каren Mirzayan 17.01.2015 Military servant Arman Arutyunyan 17.01.2015 Маjor Artur Vardevanyan 20.01.2015 Military servant Suren Pilosyan 21.01.2015 Military servant Naapet Asatryan 21.01.2015 Junior Sergeant Arman Udumyan 23.01.2015 Lieutenant Karen Galustyan

Soldier Artak Sarkisyan 26.01.2015 Senior Lieutenant Samvel Zurabyan

Karen Muradyan

Zatik Tutkhalyan 29.01.2015 Aykaz Barsegyan 05.02.2015 Military servant Shekspir Akopyan 11.02.2015 Senior Lieutenant Tigran Simonyan 14.02.2015 Junior Sergeant Arman Osipyan 27.02.2015 Albert Safaryan 28.02.2015 Artak Agekyan

Ayk Baroyan 03.03.2015 Arsen Karapetyan 06.03.2015 Samvel Mirzayan 19.03.2015 Akop Xachaturyan

Eduard Ayrapetyan

Arshak Arutyunyan

Samvel Akopyan 21.03.2015 Sergeant Ayk Margaryan 29.03.2015 Ovsep Andreasyan 07.04.2015 Chief Ensign Ayk Keshioglyan

Soldier Levon Mirzayan 10.04.2015 Soldier Artur Arakelyan 17.04.2015 Soldier Artem Tovmasyan 08.05.2015 Soldier Arutyun Ambaryan 29.05.2015 Khdr Saroyan 05.06.2015 Major Sarkis Maykl S. 07.06.2015 Sirak Gevorgyan 11.06.2015 Edgar Melkonyan 26.06.2015 Under contract Arman Epremyan 30.06.2015 Lieutenant Marvik Məlikyan 05.07.2015 Sasun Ziroyan

Marat Tadevosyan 22.07.2015 Galust Verdoyan 05.08.2015 Arsen Unanyan 12.08.2015 Private Karen Ovanesyan 16.08.2015 Ivan Babayan 19.08.2015 Soldier serving under contract Ashot Ovanesyan 03.09.2015 Ayk Devoyan 04.09.2015 Marat Khachanyan

Arman Stepanyan 04.09.2015 Major Grigor Saakyan

Major Sevak Gasparyan

Captain Taron Sedrakyan

Ensign Gevorg Vardanyan 06.09.2015 Military servant Narek Arutyunyan 18.09.2015 Military Commissar Derenik Papyan 21.09.2015 Officer Suren Davtyan 25.09.2015 Military servants

Norayr Khachaturyan

Robert Mkrtchyan

Arut Akopyan

Karen Shaginyan 14.10.2015 Babken Sarukhanyan 24.10.2015 Arutyun Akopyan 05.11.2015 Levon Tonoyan 06.11.2015 Khachik Pogosyan 13.11.2015 Vaga Vanoyan

Mikael Torosyan 15.11.2015 Vardan Mamikonyan

Aram Aslanyan 28.11.2015 soldier Gevorg Khachaturyan 30.11.2015 One killed 04.12.2015 Erik Grigoryan 09.12.2015 Garik Avanesyan 11.12.2015 Lieutenant Vardan Vardanyan 12.12.2015 Karen Grigoryan 18.12.2015 Gor Oganyan

Agasi Grigoryan

Ruben Aleksanyan 19.12.2015 Sidar Aloyan 20.12.2015 Intelligence officer Taron Karapetyan 21.12.2015 Soldier Stepan Galustyan 25.12.2015 Karen Akulyan

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry declares: If calculate figures, concealed from the Armenian public, got from various sources, including figures obtained just from the enemy side, terrible figure comes out. Even in accordance with approximate calculation, losses of the enemy side in 2015 is more than 276 persons.

Enemy side starts 2016 with losses. Armenian side has given serious instructions on concealing casualties and covering up incidents and crimes and they carry out strict measures for this purpose.

'We would like to mention one single fact happened on January 19 this year, but concealed by the enemy side. Thus, that day, at about 17:20 p.m., soldier of Armenian armed forces, drafted in 2014, an Armenian artillery division soldier Avetisyan Edgar Vartanin, received a wound in the inner part of his right arm as he mishandled the gun and was then admitted to hospital, but his commanders were strictly instructed not to disclose the fact.'