Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: David Tonoyan tried to cover up inability of Armenian military leadership in operations

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Despite ceasefire, we live a state of war with Armenia. Therefore, all documents on the battle, which are used in the military units, types of troops, represent real situation and the tasks set. Placement, replacement and use of military equipment, other military means as well as forces, conducting battle supply, on more favorable, superior positions along the frontline serve our interests and aimed at ensuring victory over the enemy'.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in response to the statements of Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan by presenting military maps in the conference held for military attaches of foreign countries as though Azerbaijan has firstly attacked.

'However, David Tonoyan wears military uniform, he tried to cover up inability of Armenian military leadership in operations and to wrongly direct attention of the representatives of foreign countries by his non-professional and civic opinions. These maps are ordinary working maps used even in the trainings and mention certain targets, flight routes of aviation. Thus, it doesn't prove Armenian claims regarding the first attack by Azerbaijan', the ministry says.

The Ministry of Defense states that Azerbaijan also has enough secret maps, war and other documents of the enemy: 'Their investigation, development and analysis are being conducted by the relevant services taking into consideration their importance'.