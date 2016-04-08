Azerbaijani MoD: Armenians were forced to reveal soldier corpses, which they couldn't hide

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'After the agreement on cessation of military operations on April 5, Armenian side began to declare different figures on losses, which contradict each other'.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (MoD).

The ministry has officially stated that after the agreement, the enemy side tries to blame Azerbaijani side for ceasefire violation, spreading regular information on their killed servicemen: 'Azerbaijani side fully complies with the agreement reached by the sides on cessation of military operations on the contact line of the troops.

Continuous information by the opposite side on its losses may have two reasons. Either they were forced to reveal soldier corpses, which couldn't hide or these are death occurred due to chaos, indiscipline and psychological stress in the enemy army as a result of clashes, tension on the frontline for several days'.