Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 92 times

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 92 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that, Azerbaijani positions located in unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located in unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Giziloba village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Kengerli, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Merzili, Garagashli Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 92 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.