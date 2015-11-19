 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 91 times

    Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 102 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 91 times in a day from different directions of the front.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located at Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Bash Gervend, Garagashagli, Shuraabad, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

    Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 102 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi