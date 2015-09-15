Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 101 times

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 101 times within a day.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Merzili, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Goygol, Fizuli, Goranboy and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 151 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.