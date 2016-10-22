Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian propaganda tries to create background for intended provocations

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The information, put forward by Armenian propaganda and spread by several local and foreign media regarding aggravation of the situation on the frontline is of purposeful nature.

We state once again that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Armed Forces exactly follow all the agreements reached at the initiative of the mediators as well as the Azerbaijani side supports settlement of conflict according to the norms and principles of the international law."

"Misinformation, on current situation on the frontline spread by the opposite side, is an outcome of internal military and political tension in Armenia and considered for undermining the negotiation process as well as for intended provocations.

We declare that our Armed Forces control any operation of the enemy side by complying with the ceasefire fire regime and ready to take all measures to prevent provocations", the information states.