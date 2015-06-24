 Top
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry applies to ICRC on missing servicemen

    The Committee started a dialogue with Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry applied to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on missing active military servicemen - junior sergeant Musayev Musa Sabir and junior sergeant Yolchuyev Tural Sahib, on the contact-line of troops in the territory of Gazakh region of Azerbaijan.

    As Head of Public Relations Department of ICRC Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ilaha Huseynova said to Report,  the ICRC as a neutral intermediary, is trying to help to elucidate the fate of these persons and has started a dialogue with the parties.

    Ministry of Defense issued a statement on missing active military servicemen - junior sergeant Musayev Musa Sabir and junior sergeant Yolchuyev Tural Sahib, on the contact-line of troops in the territory of Gazakh region.

