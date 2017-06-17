Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: 5 soldiers of enemy killed yesterday in frontline

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan commented on frontline news on death of military servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces.

The press service of the Ministry answering question of Report said that, the enemy side has officially announced 2 more deaths - Myasnik Hovhannisyan and Vardan Harutyunyan after 3 losses: “Thus, total of 5 enemy soldiers were killed in frontline yesterday. Moreover, several seriously injured Armenian soldiers were taken to local hospital. As always refrained from justified public protest Armenian side continues to hide its losses".