Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: 320 Armenian soldiers killed, over 500 injured in April battle

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia fires on positions of Azerbaijani state border and the contact line of troops. Since March of this year, the Armenians began to intensively violate the ceasefire. However, they also fired on the civilian population. A similar situation was observed at the beginning of April. The Azerbaijani army launched the retaliatory attacks on Armenian positions."

Report informs, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said at the hearing on theme "Recent developments in the contact line of troops: problems of international humanitarian law" in Milli Majlis.

According to him, the heights that were liberated from Armenians in these battles are now under our protection, all the necessary conditions are created."The Azerbaijani army has a high military morale. 320 Armenian soldiers killed, over 500 injured in April battle."