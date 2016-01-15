​Azerbaijani Defense Minister: We will not let Armenians stay in the occupied territories

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and other senior staff of the Ministry of the Armed Forces have visited the Military Medical Faculty which had been reconstructed recently.

Report was informed by the press service of Defense Ministry, heads of military units and formations of medical services, medical institutions, military units and commanders of the Armed Forces also heads of departments and sections attended this meeting. On the event, they remembered memory of Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the fight for freedom of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the meeting, Defense Minister Colonel-General Hasanov stressed that medical service is one of the important directions in the army.

Also, Defense Minister said that the Commander-in-Chief President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about steps taken to improve the living conditions of soldiers and officers and mentioned important measures to improve the combat ability of our armed forces on a meeting of Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of 2015 and tasks for socio-economic development: "due to attention and care of Mr. President we could take the advantage of the enemy on the contact line. It is not a secret that Armenians are scared on the frontline now. As long as the Armenians have not given up their aggressive policy, the President said, "the Karabakh territory will be a torment of hell for Armenian occupants." We will not let Armenians stay in the occupied territories. This is our main goal."

Defense Minister wished success to the medical staff of the Armed Forces.

Then the head of the medical department a major-general Natig Aliyev pointed out the positive results of reforms in medical services of the Armed Forces in recent years and stressed that the government pays attention to the development of military health care.

Finally, the minister answered the questions of the participants.