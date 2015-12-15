Azerbaijani Defense Minister: We will carry out more strict measures against enemy

'Our purpose is to deliver crushing blows to enemy and banish from our occupied territories. Hereinafter we will carry out this work more severe.'

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, opening of newly built another military unit was held.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Leadership of the Ministry got acquainted with constructed staff, military dormitories, service, educational rooms and lounges, briefing hall, arsenal, front square, canteen, medical station, bath-laundry, boiling room complexes and other entities.

Addressing the personnel Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said: 'Today as a result of high attention of President of the country, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev towards army building, we attend opening of next military campus. I'd like to emphasize that honorable Mr. President Ilham Aliyev keeps development of our Armed Forces in all directions under strict control. We should try day and night in order justify trust of state and people and organize service-combat readiness at high level.

Azerbaijan army has main and sacred responsibility as to liberate territories under occupation of Armenia, Defense Minister says.

'We will carry out more strict measures against enemy and deliver more crushing blows. Then enemy will recognize power of Azerbaijani soldier and our Armed Forces. Our purpose is to deliver crushing blows to enemy and banish from our occupied territories. Hereinafter we will carry out this work more severe.'