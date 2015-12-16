 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits trenches face-to-face with Armenians - PHOTO

    Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other managerial staff of Ministry were at unions, units and military sections in frontline zone

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other managerial staff of Ministry were at unions, units and military sections in frontline zone.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    Defense Minister, meeting with staff, serving at combat duty in trenches face to face with enemy in military units located in frontline of defense checked their combat readiness and social conditions. Minister was informed that staff in positions in high mountain areas has daily been provided with packaged food products as well as national meals, object-property, fuel and heat.

    Colonel General awarded a group of military servants distinguishing in service and presented precious prizes to them.

    Defense Minister, visiting to command observation post at one of units located on contact line with the enemy, was reported about operating conditions in the region, measures carried out in defensive zone. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi