Azerbaijani Defence Minister visits frontline zone to review the situation on-site

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Leadership of the Ministry of Defence has visited the frontline zone in regard with intensification of provocations by Armenian armed forces, as well as on-site assessment of level of combat readiness of the units on the front line of defence.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Intelligence information presented to Defence Minister shows that the enemy is carrying out measures for re-grouping of its troops, as well as assembling artillery systems and other large-caliber techniques in the front line of Azerbaijani defence. It gives ground to say that the enemy is aimed to aggravate the situation.

Leadership of the Ministry of Defence has given specific instructions to the frontline troops to conduct more severe and resolute measures against the enemy in order to prevent next sabotages of the Armenian armed forces.