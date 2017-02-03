Azerbaijani Defence Minister inspects readiness of military units on frontline

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the military units located on the forward defense line and watched the enemy positions.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Minister was briefed about the operational situation in the territory, the state of readiness of military units and the enemy. Then Minister met with the military personnel, got acquainted with combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen, their social and living conditions.

Defense Minister sincerely talked to the soldiers at the tea table and asked them about their concerns. At the end the Minister issued a commendation to a group of servicemen distinguished during the service on forward defense line and awarded them on behalf of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.