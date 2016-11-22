Azerbaijani Defence Minister: Armenia is a source of separatism, terrorism and extremism

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 22, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Ms. Carole Mary Crofts.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Satisfaction with the level of development of the Azerbaijani-British relations was expressed in the meeting, which discussed the military-political situation in the region and a number of issues of mutual interest.

The sides stressed good potential for military-technical cooperation between the two countries and the importance of expanding these opportunities. Need for the implementation of the agreements reached in the field of military education, the continuation of the military courses of English, and increases the number of students of these courses was also particularly mentioned in the meeting.

Defence Minister stressed that Armenia is a source of separatism, terrorism and extremism in the meeting, in which an exchange of views on cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of defence, the fight against terrorism and peacekeeping operations was also held. Armenia is dangerous not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire region. To prevent this danger, all international organizations should work together.

British diplomat, in turn, stressed the importance of strengthening joint efforts in the fight against new challenges and threats to regional stability and security.