Azerbaijani citizen repatriated from Armenia taken to psychiatric hospital

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Commission on POWs, Hostages and Missing Persons has released a statement regarding the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizen, who crossed into the territory of Armenia.

Report informs, the statement says that as a result of fruitful negotiations carried out by the State Commission on POWs, Hostages and Missing Persons with relevant international organizations, Azerbaijani citizen, resident of Arabachi village of Gadabay region, Alakbarova Gatiba Ibrahim was born in 1977, was detained June 7, 2016 in Armenia: "Considering her health state after the repatriation, released woman was taken to the Gazakh regional psychiatric hospital, where she stands on dispensary."

The process that was completed without incident, has been launched by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and Ministry of Defense through the International Red Cross Committee (ICRC).