 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani citizen blown up by a mine

    His left leg was amputated

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani citizen blown up by a mine near the frontline.Report informs, a resident of the Zeyva village of Goranboy region Nurlan Nuraddin oglu Karimov was blown up by anti-personnel mine and seriously injured.

    Deputy Head of the Executive Power of Goranboy region Elchin Jahangirov confirmed this information to the Report Agency.He said that the victim taken to the Central District Hospital and his left leg amputated.

    Because of the deterioration of the state of wounded person, he was placed in Ganja City Central Hospital.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi