Azerbaijani army officer buried

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been buried.

Report informs, Galib Laim Zulfugarli buried in Vilvan village cemetery of Lankaran region.

Notably, on March 27, units of Armenian armed forces violated the state border in the territory of Gazakh region and attempted to enter the territory of Azerbaijan. As a result of vigilance of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in this direction, action of the enemy revealed in advance and relevant measures carried out to prevent the attempt. Occupiers, suffering losses forced to retreat.

During clashes, officer of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Lieutenant Zulfugarli Galib Laim and soldier Hajiyev Gafarali Intigam have been killed. In accordance with the order of Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, both military servants awarded 3rd degree medal 'For distinction in military service' after death.