Azerbaijani army killed 10, injured 20 Armenian soldiers on the frontline - UPDATED

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed in the occupied territories - Nagorno-Karabakh, 10 Armenian soldiers, 20 were injured. Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

Azerbaijani armed forces last night killed three Armenian soldiers in the occupied territories - Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs, representative of the Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan's occupied territories - Nagorno Karabakh said, last night the situation on the contact line has remained tense.

He called the names of three killed Armenian soldiers: Aghasi Grigoryan, born in 1996, Ruben Alexanyan born in 1996, and Gor Ohanyan born in 1992.