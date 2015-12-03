Azerbaijani Army ensign killed

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Novruzov Fariz Alabbas, military servant, ensign of Azerbaijani Armed Forces was killed on contact line on November 30 evening.

Report was told in the press service of Defense Ministry.

Investigation to determine condition of occurrence of the incident carried out by Military Prosecutor's Office on fact. Investigation result shows that ensign F.Novruzov became a victim of enemy bullet.

Ministry of Defense expresses his condolences to the relatives of a deceased soldier and wishes them a patience.

'Armenia tries to aggravate situation to use difficult military-political condition in the region for its benefit. Necessary measures will be carried out by units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in accordance with operation condition in order to prevent activation attempts of the enemy and take vengeance on the enemy', Defense Ministry says.