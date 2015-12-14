Azerbaijani Army destroyed Armenian firing point, enemy suffered 3 losses - VIDEO

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ One more longlasting firing point of the Armenian Armed Forces destroyed by stroke of units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

'As a result of operation of Armed Forces units, enemy's provocation attempts prevented more decisively on contact line of troops', Ministry says: 'As a result of strokes to enemy concentration positions on coordinates detected in advnace in different directions, longlasting firing point of Armenian side destroyed'.

According to the information, Armenian Armed Forces suffered at least three (3) manpower losses.