Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign ministers to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his visit to Moscow next week. Report informs, Minister E. Mammadyarov stated that to reporters.

According to the minister, he will leave for Russia on May 24 and meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin and other officials on May 25.

The main topic of discussion with S. Lavrov will be settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.