Azerbaijani and Georgian youth made statement finding guilty the Armenians for situation on contact line

Tbilisi. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Georgian Azerbaijani Bar Association (GABA), 'Forward Borchali' Public Union, 'Union of Innovators' and 'Georgia Reformer Youth Alliance' (GRYA) are seriously concerned about Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and ceasefire violation.

Report informs, members of mainly youth organizations have decisively condemned the provocations, recently condemned by Armenian army in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

GAHA Chairman Ali Badirov and 'Forward Borchali' PU Chairman Mahabbat Imanov provided detailed information about the reasons of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, crimes, terror acts committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis, Georgians and other nations in the South Caucasus.

In his speech 'Union of Innovators' Chairman Vako Pazhava and GIGA Head Dachi Chitaya emphasized that Armenians committed provocations not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Georgia.

At the end, declaration has been accepted on behalf of the youth organizations.

Importance of support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia, finding guilty of Armenians in the provocations recently committed in Nagorno-Karabakh and other adjacent Azerbaijani territories as well as in ceasefire violation have been mentioned in the document.