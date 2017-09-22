Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will meet tomorrow

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenia Edward Nalbandyan will be held on the sidelines of the 72nd session of UN General Assembly in New York, September 23.

Report informs, Edward Nalbandyan told the Armenian media.

“Yes, such meeting is set for September 23. There is an issue on the agenda to organize possible meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia".

Schedule of the planned visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to region will also be discussed at the meeting.

“With Elmar Mammadyarov we will discuss these two issues”, he added.