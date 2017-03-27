Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers to meet in Moscow

© Report.az

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ A relevant work is underway to create appropriate conditions for the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the United States Richard Hoagland told reporters on Monday.

"You know that the foreign ministers have held separate meetings in Moscow, and we believe that in the near future, not months later, but very soon the foreign ministers will meet in Moscow to organize a meeting of presidents," Hogland said.