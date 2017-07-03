Azerbaijani Ambassador: It's high time to take effective steps for Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE Minsk Group's tripartite co-chairmanship institution has not yet led to the desired result - the beginning of the process of eliminating the military consequences of the Karabakh conflict and its political resolution".

Report informs, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Russian Federation, Polad Bulbuloglu stated in his interview with TASS.

According to him, the format itself, including the three permanent members of the UN Security Council, looks very serious. "In fact, these countries have a huge political weight and relevant experience, developed over decades, if not centuries, by the activity of their national diplomacy. While Russia, for example, is not only geographically close to the South Caucasus region, but also close with historical ties".

According to ambassador, it's high time to take effective steps to resolve the Karabakh conflict: "The existing status quo, characterized by the continuing occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, is unacceptable. The heads of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states mentioned this in their statements for 2009-2013 years. That is, now it is necessary to ensure the conditions for continuing substantive negotiations with intentions to achieve real results, for which political will is necessary. I emphasize once again that negotiations should be of thematic perspective nature. This is the case where the result is important, not the process".