​Azerbaijan takes unilateral decision to suspend military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan takes unilateral decision to suspend military operations and countermeasures in the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs, it was said in a statement by the Ministry of Defense.

"Due to persistent appeals of international organizations and considering peaceful policy pursued by Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has unilaterally decided to suspend military operations and countermeasures against the Armenians in the occupied territories and start strengthening the defense capability of the measures in the liberated territories and lands" - said in the statement.

The Defense Ministry made it clear that Azerbaijan intends to continue attacking the enemy for liberation of the occupied territories and restoring the territorial integrity, using all possible means, in case if the Armenian Armed Forces continue their provocative activities and strike at residential points again.